A man police say was on meth when he fired a semi-automatic handgun at two strangers outside the Okawa Steakhouse in east Bend earlier this month was charged with attempted murder Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Vicente Cirildo Guerra, 43, appeared in court by video from the Deschutes County jail, where he’s been housed since his arrest Jan. 20.
Around 10:19 p.m., Bend Police officers were called to the Okawa Steakhouse & Sushi, where witnesses said a man had approached a 2003 Infiniti G35 as it reversed in the parking lot and he fired two shots through the front windshield.
The driver, 21-year old William McBride, of Redmond, had been shot once — a grazing wound to his left arm. Bend resident Loryn Hubbard, 28, was also in the car at the time but was not hit.
McBride told Bend Police officer Eli Allen the man had fired a black semi-automatic handgun and wore a red beanie and black jacket with a hood. And after he was shot at, he and Hubbard fled the scene.
The steakhouse is located in a commercial development that also includes Binky’s and The Spot Barbershop.
A few minutes after arriving on the call, Allen saw Guerra leave Binky’s and walk to The Spot, according to police reports. Allen called him and as he walked toward the officer, Guerra “suddenly took off” running and officers gave chase.
While police searched for Guerra, Binky’s employee Theresa Kelley told officers he was a Binky’s regular and a barber at The Spot who had fallen on hard times since a recent arrest. He’d been acting more and more unusual lately, Kelley told them.
Kelley told police Guerra was briefly at Binky’s that night and told her he’d “shot at people,” according to police reports. She also said he looked like he was high.
In the fresh snow near the shooting scene, police found footprints and an unspent .22-caliber round. The gun was allegedly found later.
Guerra was arrested nearby two hours later after hiding out in a rocky canal nearby. He was treated by paramedics for cold exposure.
“Guerra’s clothing was wet to the touch and he was shivering uncontrollably,” Allen wrote in his report.
Police say Guerra had been staying at a nearby motel and had been using methamphetamine before the alleged attack.
Guerra was represented in court Wednesday by attorney Shawn Kollie, who has handled cases for several recent high-profile defendants in Central Oregon, including Shantel Witt and Estevan Garcia.
Guerra was convicted of felony grand theft in 1996 in Tulare, California, and is forbidden from possessing firearms.
