A Bend man has been charged with more than a dozen sex crimes for allegedly abusing a girl numerous times over a seven-year period.
Richard Warren York, 65, was arraigned Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on eight counts of first-degree sex abuse and five of first-degree sodomy.
The alleged abuse took place between February 2014 to October 2021, according to York's charging document.
York was arrested by sheriff's deputies earlier this month and booked into the Deschutes County jail. A judge set York's bail at $20,000, which he paid to be released from custody ahead of trial. As a condition of his release, York was ordered to have no contact with minor children and avoid places where children regularly congregate.
His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25.
York's charges all fall under Oregon's Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing law for serious crimes.
He has no prior convictions in Oregon.
Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.
Bring back the gallows. (After conviction of course; I'm not a barbarian.)
