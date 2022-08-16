Deschutes County jail

An entrance to the Deschutes County jail in Bend.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

A Bend man has been charged with more than a dozen sex crimes for allegedly abusing a girl numerous times over a seven-year period.

Richard Warren York, 65, was arraigned Friday in Deschutes County Circuit Court on eight counts of first-degree sex abuse and five of first-degree sodomy.

Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.

