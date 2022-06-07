Leah Inman had grown so fearful of the people who visited her neighbor, she recently set up security cameras in her front window at her northeast Bend home.
Early Tuesday, as police investigators searched for the person they suspected of killing a man in the home next to Inman's, she gave them footage from her cameras. And not long after, officers made an arrest several blocks away.
Thomas Craig, 35, of Bend, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson in the death of Glen Allan Ely, 53, also of Bend, police announced late Tuesday. He also faces charges of failure to register as a sex offender and a warrant from Colorado.
"We have those cameras because there's a lot of suspicious activity that happens at that unit," Inman said earlier Tuesday afternoon as forensic investigators entered and exited the neighbor's house, where his body still remained. "I've always felt unsafe here."
Tuesday was Day 1 of what appears to be the latest homicide case in Deschutes County. It happened in unit 19 of the Daggett Townhomes across the street from Ensworth Elementary School.
Around 2:30 a.m., multiple people reported fire alarms were going off in the apartment complex and the fire-suppression sprinkler system had been activated.
Firefighters with Bend Fire & Rescue began working a fire in unit 19. The source of the fire was said to be on the second floor, though firefighters found Ely's body on the first floor.
Inman's son, Braden, said he also viewed the footage from his mother's security cameras.
"It showed a guy leave the residence in a hurry, gather a bunch of stuff and running away," Braden Inman said.
Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said she could not confirm officers viewed footage from Leah Inman's home, nor that it aided their investigation.
"We're using all investigative techniques available to us," Miller said.
By Tuesday afternoon, investigators had received warrants to search the residence. Investigators wore booties over their shoes. A 3D-imaging camera scanned the outside of the home.
Several prosecutors with the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office were also at the scene.
Many neighbors had not gotten much sleep the night before. Several were awaiting disaster cleanup workers to address water damage in their units from the sprinkler system.
Residents of the Daggett Townhomes said many of them moved in when the apartments opened four years ago. Many residents receive housing vouchers from the government.
Nadine Harden said she had infrequent, though friendly communication with Ely.
"It was just the, 'How you doing?' 'Looks like it's gonna rain,' the standard," she said. "But there were times when he went off the deep end with the drugs."
Harden said the man hosted a bad element in his house since he moved in four years ago. A tenant found a bag containing heroin and needles in a bush near the house, she said.
"It pretty much was a heroin house," Harden said. "Really strange things would happen over there over the years. Really weird drug activity. You can always tell when there's drug activity going on.
Braden Inman was sleeping in a van outside his mother's house at the time of the fire.
"It's pretty surreal," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.