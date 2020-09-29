A 30-year-old Bend man was arrested Monday night on suspicion of stabbing his mother.
Cody Meiser was taken to St. Charles Bend for a mental health evaluation, according to a release from Bend Police Lt. Bob Jones.
His mother, whose name was not released by law enforcement, was taken to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries, Jones said.
Bend Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Meerkat Avenue to a report of a stabbing. They arrived to find a 63-year-old woman with serious injuries to her back and side. Meiser was at the residence at the time and was arrested. He’s accused of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, Jones said.
