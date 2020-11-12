A Bend man was arrested on a Jackson County warrant on Tuesday on suspicion of requesting sexual photographs from a detective posing as an underage child.
Steven Lee Genereux was taken into custody at a home on Tumalo Circle by Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies and is awaiting transport to Jackson County.
A detective in Jackson County posing as a child was allegedly in contact with Genereux for several months. During this time, Genereux allegedly described sexual situations, asked for sexual photographs and agreed to meet with the “child."
He’s accused of seven counts of luring a minor and three of online sexual corruption of a child. He is not yet represented by an attorney, according to court records.
