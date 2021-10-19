An intense legal battle has played out this year in Bend as a man accused of assaulting an Uber driver has sued that woman for $1 million for allegedly defaming and assaulting him.
Attorneys for the driver say Mark Richard Mastalir is attempting to reduce his criminal liability through an "asinine" move in civil court, which they say will backfire.
"What you got here is a rich bully trying to use his connections and his wealth and his position in the community to beat down this woman that he attacked," said Greg Kafoury, attorney for the Uber driver, Bend woman Rhonda Bowlin. "I've been practicing for 47 years and I've never seen anything like it."
Mastalir, 53, was arrested March 21, 2020, after Bowlin reported to police that while driving the intoxicated Mastalir home, he'd grabbed her, pulled her hair and assaulted her. Police found him bloody by the side of Skyline Ranch Road, Bowlin having successfully fought him off using pepper spray, a stun gun and a baton, police said.
Paramedics transported Mastalir to St. Charles Bend, where he received staples to close wounds on his scalp. He was indicted by a grand jury in June 2020 and has pleaded not guilty to eight counts including allegations he physically assaulted Bowlin, caused her to swerve into oncoming traffic, grabbed her breasts and spat blood on a responding sheriff's deputy.
In January, with his criminal case pending, Mastalir filed a $1 million lawsuit against Bowlin accusing her of "extreme violence," and alleging a much different version of the incident. In his suit, Mastalir says that during the ride home, he was trying to communicate to her that she had missed his turn when she viciously attacked him.
"Wanting Bowlin to stop the car from traveling in the wrong direction, Mastalir attempted to get Bowlin's attention by reaching from the back seat to gently grasp her right arm," Mastalir's lawsuit states. "This evoked a sudden and violent response from Bowlin."
The lawsuit accuses Bowlin of lying about the incident to police, on social media and in interviews with journalists.
In the civil case, Bowlin entered into evidence dashcam video said to document incriminating behavior by Mastalir, who has sought to prevent its entry pending the resolution of the criminal trial.
The footage, which was provided to The Bulletin, documents Bowlin telling Mastalir numerous times to not touch her and shows him grabbing her arm.
"Are you kidding me, baby?" he says at one point.
After the altercation, Bowlin drives a short distance away, parks and cries for several minutes.
Mastalir is a big name in the world of running.
Mark Mastalir and his identical twin brother, Eric, were a dominant force in track and cross country in the 1980s, first as nationally top-ranked high school athletes and later as All-Americans at Stanford University.
Mark Mastalir went on to work in marketing for Reebok and Nike, and more recently, as vice president of marketing for running shoe manufacturer Hoka One One.
He has one prior conviction on his record: a DUI from 1993.
Kafoury said Mastalir has been offered a plea bargain by the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office reducing charges to misdemeanor harassment. He said Bowlin opposes the deal, and if Mastalir accepts, she intends to attend his plea hearing to voice her objections.
Kafoury's co-counsel, Mark McDougal, said he was told by prosecutors they don't have evidence to support a charge of felony assault against Mastalir, which Bowlin's lawyers dispute.
They say Hummel was in the room for the negotiations.
"We're not happy with that at all," McDougal said. "You might let the guy off the hook because he had one night. But this guy had four to six months, with attorney's advice, and he still decided to re-victimize the same victim. Tells you something about the guy."
Kafoury and McDougal said the district attorney's office came to them asking to settle the civil case as part of the criminal case, which they declined.
"That was totally inappropriate — who are they representing?" McDougal said. "They're trying to make this go away."
Mastalir's attorney, Bill Buchanan, denied the civil case is intended to put pressure on Bowlin.
"That's hogwash," Buchanan said. "He did the responsible thing by taking an Uber home when he drank too much, and for that he got tased, beaten and maced when she tried to point out that she'd missed the turn by a mile and a half. There's one victim here and it's Mark Mastaril."
Buchanan said Mastaril lost his job as a result of the case, while Bowlin has sought to "enrich herself" by discussing the case on social media.
“Mr. Mastalir will not litigate his case against Rhonda Bowlin in the press while a criminal case remains pending," Buchanan later said in a statement. "His position is set forth in his lawsuit against Rhonda Bowlin. The timing and content of her civil lawyers’ statements to the press reflect a transparent attempt to influence the District Attorney’s office to gain some perceived advantage in defending the civil claims brought against her by Mr. Mastalir.”
A trial in the civil suit is currently scheduled for early November.
Sounds like she she asks, "Do you want to get out of the car here?" He responds, slurring his words, "I wanted to hang out with you. I want to hang out with you."
He repeatedly calls her "baby." Her response may have been extreme, but seems within the bounds of self-defense given the situation.
