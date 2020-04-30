A Bend man is in police custody for allegedly causing serious injuries to his infant son.
The investigation into alleged abuse by Charles Pete Medley Sr., 35, is in its early stages, Bend Police said in a statement.
According to police, on April 23, a 15-week-old boy was admitted to St. Charles Bend with injuries of a “suspicious nature.” A staff member who was a mandatory reporter of child abuse contacted police, who determined Medley was responsible. He was interviewed by detectives Wednesday, while others searched his apartment in Northeast Bend.
He was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County jail, where he’s being held without bail.
Charging documents filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court allege the boy was harmed on April 13.
The boy has been placed in the protective custody of the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Medley is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and three of first-degree assault.
He’s scheduled to be arraigned May 7.
"It's a sad day for our community," said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel. "I've seen worse injuries inflicted on older kids, as well as abuse committed against younger babies, but the severity of the injuries caused to a baby this young, are striking."
