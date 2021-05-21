A Bend man is accused of attempting to solicit sex with a child younger than 16 and providing the child with methamphetamine and marijuana.
Timothy Leroy Henkel, 52, was arrested May 13 and charged by a district attorney's information the next day in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
On Wednesday, a grand jury approved updated charges for Henkel, and Friday, he was arraigned on those charges before Judge Raymond Crutchley.
Prosecutors allege that from May 11 through 13, Henkel used an online communication tool to describe sexual scenarios to an unnamed child, and took a "substantial step" toward physically meeting the child.
He's charged with five felonies: first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, second-degree sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor, delivery of methamphetamine to a minor and delivery of marijuana to a minor.
As of Friday, Henkel remained an inmate of the Deschutes County jail.
