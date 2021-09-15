A Bend man is accused of trying to kill the romantic partner of a woman he is also alleged to have been stalking.
Jeffrey Waymon Gehrke appeared Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court to enter a plea to four felony counts, including attempted murder and first-degree burglary. Instead, his attorney was granted a 30-day postponement so Dr. Wil Berry could complete a mental health assessment of Gehrke.
Last year, Gerhke, 27, was charged with burglary and harassment for breaking into a NW Florida Street home in 2019. He pleaded guilty by way of an Alford Plea to second-degree burglary and was given 30 days in jail and 18 months probation.
On June 3, 2020, a person broke into the same house and stabbed the male occupant with a knife. That case went unsolved. Gehrke was ultimately indicted in the stabbing after DNA testing was returned and communications he allegedly sent the stalking victim were given to police.
Gehrke's attorney, TJ Spear, said his client has mental health problems that require treatment.
"We've having Dr. Berry look at him. I don't know if it will be enough for a (finding of guilty except for insanity). That would probably be good for him," Spear said.
In 2015, Gehrke was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse and child luring.
Attempted murder and second-degree assault are Measure 11 offenses in Oregon, punishable by mandatory minimum prison sentences of seven years and six months, and five years and 10 months, respectively.
