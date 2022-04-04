A Bend man is accused of being drunk when he crashed head-on into a truck driven by a California woman Friday on the Cascade Lakes Highway.
Forrest Anton-Erik, 23, allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .14, according to a release by Oregon State Police.
The crash took place around 4:45 p.m. near Seventh Mountain Resort southwest of Bend. Anton-Erik was driving a gray Subaru Crosstrek. Catherine Hane was driving a blue Toyota truck. Heading east, Anton-Erik allegedly crossed the double-yellow center line and crashed into Hane, a resident of Weaverville, California.
Hane and Anton-Erik were taken to St. Charles Bend with injuries. Hers were considered serious but not life-threatening, according to Oregon State Police.
Anton-Erik was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault and reckless driving.
The crash occurred less than a mile from where cyclist Rich Wolf was killed last summer by an alleged drunk driver. Flynn Lovejoy, 20, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree manslaughter and other charges in that incident. His trial is scheduled for June.
Friday's crash is still under investigation and police are seeking assistance from witnesses. Call Oregon State Police at 800-452-7888 and reference case number SP22-078481.
