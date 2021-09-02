Police siren
A 27-year-old Bend man died Monday night when he drove off the road near Lake Billy Chinook, the Jefferson County sheriff said.

Joseph Aaron Wylder left his house around 9:30 p.m. Monday heading for a campsite at the Cove Palisades State Park. He did not arrive.

Relatives called police after discovering skid marks on Jordan Road leading down a steep embankment to the water.

A responding deputy looking through debris from the crash discovered Wylder's body in tall sagebrush near the lake.

"It's dark at 4 in the morning, but he was able to find (Wylder) and found him immediately deceased," said Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn.

He'd been thrown from the vehicle, a 1999 Ford Expedition, which had continued into the lake, according to Heckathorn, who also responded to the call.

Divers then worked to confirm Wylder was alone when he drove off the road, and the vehicle was towed out.

"It was only in about 10 feet of water, but the water in the lake is so green, we couldn't see it," Heckathorn said.

It was determined Wylder had failed to navigate a turn in the road, though not a sharp turn, Heckathorn said.

It's not thought Wylder was intoxicated or driving too fast.

"We just don't know what happened," Heckathorn said. "He wouldn't have had a lot of time to react after he left the road. Once he drove off, that was it."

Because no criminal charges are being considered, no further investigation of the crash will occur.

Wylder's dog was with him during the wreck. The dog survived and was returned to Wylder's family.

This is the first fatal incident of 2021 at Lake Billy Chinook, which sees an average of one death per year.

