Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A 27-year-old Bend man died Monday night when he drove off the road near Lake Billy Chinook, the Jefferson County sheriff said.
Joseph Aaron Wylder left his house around 9:30 p.m. Monday heading for a campsite at the Cove Palisades State Park. He did not arrive.
Relatives called police after discovering skid marks on Jordan Road leading down a steep embankment to the water.
A responding deputy looking through debris from the crash discovered Wylder's body in tall sagebrush near the lake.
"It's dark at 4 in the morning, but he was able to find (Wylder) and found him immediately deceased," said Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn.
He'd been thrown from the vehicle, a 1999 Ford Expedition, which had continued into the lake, according to Heckathorn, who also responded to the call.
Divers then worked to confirm Wylder was alone when he drove off the road, and the vehicle was towed out.
"It was only in about 10 feet of water, but the water in the lake is so green, we couldn't see it," Heckathorn said.
It was determined Wylder had failed to navigate a turn in the road, though not a sharp turn, Heckathorn said.
It's not thought Wylder was intoxicated or driving too fast.
"We just don't know what happened," Heckathorn said. "He wouldn't have had a lot of time to react after he left the road. Once he drove off, that was it."
Because no criminal charges are being considered, no further investigation of the crash will occur.
Wylder's dog was with him during the wreck. The dog survived and was returned to Wylder's family.
This is the first fatal incident of 2021 at Lake Billy Chinook, which sees an average of one death per year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter: 541-383-0325, gandrews@bendbulletin.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Sign up to receive the daily Bingo numbers for your chance to win $1000
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.