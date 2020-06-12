A Bend inventor has been cited with endangering a family taking part in the Bend Walk for Justice on June 6, for allegedly using his Jeep to disperse marchers after growing impatient as they used a crosswalk.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Friday he will charge David William Hart, 52, with four counts of reckless endangering and one count of fourth-degree assault. Bend Police officers were expected to serve Hart a citation later Friday.
“We’re not alleging that he intentionally struck people with his vehicle. We’re alleging that he grew impatient and used his vehicle to disperse a crowd. It’s dangerous to drive your car into a crowd of people,” Hummel said, adding he would have made the same charging decision had it been a liberal driving a “Prius through a MAGA rally.”
Redmond resident Karen Spears Zacharias and her daughter, Konnie Handschuch, took part in the march — Zacharias pushing her 5-year-old grandson in a three-wheel stroller and Handschuch walking with her baby in a chest-mounted baby carrier.
As they proceeded down Industrial Way, Hart and a passenger idled at the crosswalk at NW Lava Road for about five to six minutes waiting for a gap in the march.
Hart and protesters exchanged heated words, said Zacharias, who added that Hart was irate, yelling, “You are ridiculous. Get outta the way!”
Hart said the protesters were the aggressive ones. He said they rocked his vehicle back and forth and slapped the hood.
Fed up, Hart drove through the crowd, Hummel said.
Zacharias said the Jeep struck her in the arm, knocking her over and causing her to tip the stroller.
Several people at the walk called 911. Police spent several days seeking statements from witnesses.
Hart is the founder of Guarantee Carpet & Air Duct Cleaning. He holds patents for several devices that arose from shortcomings he identified in commercially available cleaning devices. He and his creations, along with his extensive piranha collection, have been the subject of Bulletin articles for more than a decade.
In 2009, he also founded a Bend chapter of the citizen crime-prevention group Guardian Angels after witnessing a woman get attacked on the street.
Hart has retained defense attorney Todd Wilson.
"My client is disappointed," Wilson said Friday. "We respectfully deny the charges and look forward to our day in court."
DA grandstanding misdemeanors is the local level's worst electioneering.
