The home on Granite Drive in southwest Bend where police believe three people were murdered burned in a fire Tuesday night.
Around 10:45 p.m., fire was reported at 60972 Granite Drive in the Romaine Village subdivision, said Bend police Lt. Juli McConkey.
It's the same address where two people were killed March 20 and where a woman was allegedly assaulted Christmas Day — she later died of her injuries.
Randall Richard Kilby, 35, has been charged with murder in the deaths of Jeffrey Allen Taylor, 66, Benjamin Harlin Taylor, 69, and Daphne Anne Banks, 43. At least one of the Taylors had been attacked with a hatchet, according to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
Kilby lived in the home with the Taylors as well as his mother, Darlene Allen.
Allen had been living in the house following the deaths and the arrest of her son. The home is owned by the estate of Velma Taylor, who is the mother of Benjamin Taylor and mother-in-law of Jeffrey Taylor.
Jeffrey Taylor's daughter, Chantel Taylor, said last month her family was working to get Allen out of the house.
A criminal detective was on scene continuing an investigation Wednesday morning, along with personnel with Bend Fire & Rescue, McConkey said.
This story will be updated.
