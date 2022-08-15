A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed in a small plane crash Monday morning near Yellow Pine, Idaho.
The cause of the crash that killed engineer Daniel Harro, 38, and his brother, Mark, is under investigation, according to a release by Bend Fire & Rescue, where Harro has worked since 2014.
Harro was the plane's pilot.
"This is just so shocking for our family,” Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley told The Bulletin. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
Harro previously worked for the Scappoose Fire Department.
Since joining the Bend fire department, Harro has been involved with the agency's rescue team and served on the local firefighter union's executive board. According to the department, Harro was a strong paramedic who worked with department administrators and physician advisers to update emergency medical service protocols.
Harro is survived by his wife, Elisif.
The department is coordinating honor services with the Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard and Harro's family.
