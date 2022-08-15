Daniel Harro

Bend firefighter Daniel Harro, 38.

 Bend Fire & Rescue

A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed in a small plane crash Monday morning near Yellow Pine, Idaho.

The cause of the crash that killed engineer Daniel Harro, 38, and his brother, Mark, is under investigation, according to a release by Bend Fire & Rescue, where Harro has worked since 2014.

