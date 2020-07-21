It will be at least a year before body cameras arrive at either Bend Police Department or the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, the two largest law enforcement agencies in Central Oregon confirmed they are moving ahead with plans to deploy body-worn and dash-mounted cameras but don’t yet have the funding to do what’s considered by many a crucial step in criminal justice reform.
One of the last budget requests of former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter was to use $100,000 from reserves to fund a body cam pilot program. But on Monday, Bend Police spokeswoman Lt. Juli McConkey said funding the program will likely cost $1 million and that funding likely won’t come for at least a year.
“The most expensive piece isn’t the equipment; it’s the storage and retention and redaction of the data,” McConkey said.
Due to COVID-19-related revenue loss, the Bend Police budget was cut by $3.1 million, to around $30 million. It got there by eliminating two patrol officer positions, two traffic officer positions, one detective position, 12 vehicles, and reduced training, ammunition and equipment expenditures, accordion to Sharon Wojda, chief financial officer for the city of Bend.
At the sheriff’s office, officials are researching product options and speaking with agencies that have used them, according to sheriff’s spokesman Lt. William Bailey.
Both agencies expect to have to fund a full-time position to maintain the voluminous data produced by body-worn and dash cameras.
The two second-largest agencies in Central Oregon — Redmond Police Department and Oregon State Police — both added body cams years ago.
Recorded interviews are already required in all cases involving Oregon’s Measure 11, which assigns mandatory minimum prison terms for certain serious crimes.
Karla Nash, co-executive director of Bend public defense firm Deschutes Defenders, said in addition to aiding in criminal investigations, body cams can identify imbalances in law enforcement and help governments track officer misconduct.
“Certainly having a record of all police contacts with suspects is the best practice,” she said.
When he moved from Portland to Bend to practice law, defense attorney Shaun Kollie was surprised at the relative lack of body cam footage in Central Oregon.
The footage, he said, provides irrefutable evidence in DUIs, and cases involving drug possession and misdemeanor assault — the cases that make up the bulk of his and other defense attorneys’ caseloads.
“It seems like such a necessary cost in my mind that I don’t know why we’ve been debating it for so long,” he said. “It’s not cheap to store data, but you can’t really put a cost on someone’s liberty and that’s what we’re doing. We’re paying money to make sure that law enforcement and citizens are on the level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.