Bend day care provider pleads guilty to assault

Johansen

A Bend daycare owner imprisoned for abusing a baby died Dec. 24 at the the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.

Nicole Rene Johansen, 48, died in the afternoon in the prison infirmary while receiving hospice care, the state corrections department announced Monday.

Johansen entered the prison system in April 2015 after her sentencing in a case that shocked many in Deschutes County.

Johansen became a registered family daycare provider in 1999, authorized to care for up to 10 children in her home at one time. She ran Nicole's Day Care in Bend until her arrest in January 2015 after an infant was admitted to St. Charles Bend with suspicious internal head injuries.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and was sentenced to 90 months in prison, the mandatory minimum sentence under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing law for violent and sex-related crimes.

Johansen's earliest possible release date was July 31.

The state announces all in-custody deaths.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(1) comment

Bogusotis
Bogusotis

Can’t say I’m sad.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.