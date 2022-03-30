During a drug bust Feb. 11 in Bend, detectives located a significant, commercial quantity of fentanyl powder and fraudulent oxycodone tablets made of fentanyl wrapped in plastic and concealed within peanut butter containers, shown here. This was likely done to mask odors and prevent drug detection dogs or detectives from finding the fentanyl, police said.
A couple that trafficked fentanyl in peanut butter jars will head to prison following sentencing this week in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Ryeann Nicole Martin received an 18-month sentence, while her husband, Luke Anthony Martin, was sentenced to 40 months.
Ryeann Martin, 29, pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine, manufacturing fentanyl and aggravated ID theft, for having more than 10 pieces of identification from 10 or more people.
Luke Martin, 38, pleaded no contest to the same charges. He received a longer sentence than his wife primarily because he has a more extensive criminal record.
When defendants plead "no contest," they accept responsibility for an offense without specifically admitting guilt.
Last month, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team announced the Martins' arrests following a Feb. 11 raid of their home in the 61000 block of Ferguson Court. Officers used stun grenades to disorient the couple, according to the drug enforcement team.
As detectives swarmed the home, Luke Martin was holding a grocery bag with an "unusual" number of peanut butter containers, according to Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. Police believe the peanut butter was used to mask odor and prevent drug dogs and detectives from finding the drugs. In all, police recovered 4,500 fentanyl pills in the raid.
The arrests were part of a larger investigation of fentanyl trafficking in the Central Oregon, Vander Kamp said. Police believe the Martins imported large quantities of fentanyl pills and powder from the Portland area into cCentral Oregon, where they distributed it.
Detectives also found stolen mail from around the Bend area. They believe it was part of a fake-check operation run from the couple’s home.
Victimless crime
Harm reduction
Society made them
