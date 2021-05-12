A Bend construction contractor was spared time in jail for threatening to bring immigration authorities into a business dispute with a landscaper.
At his sentencing Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Thomas George Schlossmacher received three years probation and was ordered to work 100 hours community service, pay a $1,500 compensatory fine and write an apology letter to his victim. In exchange for pleading guilty to one count of felony extortion, Schlossmacher, 61, avoided any incarceration.
Schlossmacher’s case was announced in February in a news release by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, who has been outspoken about prosecuting several recent instances of discrimination.
Hummel represented the state Tuesday at Schlossmacher’s sentencing.
Last summer, Schlossmacher arranged a deal for landscaping with Cuauhtemoc Cardona, who runs a landscaping company. In partial payment for work, Schlossmacher gave Cardona his pickup truck.
On Aug. 15, following a dispute over the final payment for the truck, Schlossmacher sent Cardona a text message reading, in part, “I will file a complaint with the small claims in Deschutes County to get my monies and turn you and your family into INS for deportations, your choice."
At his sentencing Tuesday, Schlossmacher apologized, saying he was in “extreme grief” at the time, having lived through a string of misfortunes including the death of his wife, Jill, in 2019. He also cited being forced to sell his house and close his business, “stress over bad prior employees, major hail damage at my home and a flooded home in Arizona.”
Schlossmacher said he sent the text message in anger after seeing the truck he’d sold Cardona on the TV news after it was involved in a wreck. The truck still had signs and stickers from Schossmacher’s business, High Desert Contracting, which Cardona said at the time of the sale that he would remove, Schlossmacher said.
"I’m sorry that it had to come down to all of this," he said. "This is just something I just never thought I’d go through."
He told the court he and Cardona had once been friends.
For his part, Cardona said Schlossmacher still hadn't removed the lien he'd placed on the truck.
"I felt very discriminated against," he told the court through an interpreter. "I felt very hurt by all the texts that the accused had sent to me and my family, down to the littlest of the children."
Judge Alyson Emerson told Schlossmacher the fact he and Cardona had once been friends made his actions worse.
“Mr. Schlossmacher, your anger here today falls flat for this court,” Emerson said. “I understand that you had things going on in your life, but none of those reasons are an excuse for the language that you chose to use. The reality is that words matter.”
