Despite its positive nationwide reputation, the Bend Police Department has room to improve, Bend’s chief told the City Council, specifically in terms of bias and training to de-escalate tense encounters and in diversifying the police advisory committee.
Chief Jim Porter briefed the council Wednesday amid nationwide focus on police brutality, and councilors discussed policies to prevent police misconduct and improve accountability.
“I believe it’s a watershed moment in our profession and, hopefully, in our culture,” he said.
“I think we’re ahead of the curve in a lot of ways.”
Porter, who retires at the end of the month, was installed as chief in 2014 after his predecessor was fired by the city manager. At the time, officer morale was low, as was public trust, according to a Portland State University study commissioned by the city a year after Porter became chief. He imposed officer wellness programs, including meditation and yoga and a spousal support group, and redirected about $2 million to “non-enforcement” programs, like embedding a mental health professional who responds alongside officers. Between 2014 and 2019, public trust of the department increased from 57% to 85% and officer satisfaction improved from 53% to 80%, according to subsequent studies by the university.
Of 4,200 arrests in 2019, some level of force was used 73 times.
To a person, councilors praised Porter’s efforts at Bend Police, which he called “the best police department in the country.”
“You reinforced what we already knew as a council, that we have good cops here, and that shows not only in the data on use-of-force but also the data (officer) satisfaction and the community’s satisfaction,” said Councilor Bill Moseley. “We have credibility going forward.”
Moseley asked if switching the authority to investigate lethal force incidents from local authorities to the state Attorney General’s office, as has been proposed, would be fair to officers.
“As you know, the attorney general is an elected position and susceptible to political pressure,” Moseley said.
Porter responded that he agrees but trusts the current attorney general.
“I would say trust until you can’t,” Porter said. “I would like to keep it local, but I do not believe that’s going to happen.”
As for where Bend Police can improve, Porter started with body cameras. After protests began this month in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, his department dedicated $100,000 to beginning a body camera program.
“The good news is we’re not going to have to reinvent the wheel with this,” he said, adding the department would follow the lead of similarly sized Gresham and Hillsboro departments.
He said Bend Police’s advisory committee can use more diversity in terms of race and age.
He defended the use of school resource officers, which some activists have called to eliminate for causing children, especially minorities, to pick up criminal records. Bend Police has four school resource officers and is requesting to add a fifth. Porter said the officers have been successful in part because they are under orders to “do whatever that principal tells you.”
Gov. Kate Brown has called on the Legislature to reconvene for a special session this month that would address police accountability, among other issues.
