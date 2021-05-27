The family of a Bend roofer killed in August in a fall off the Caldera High School gymnasium roof has brought a $19 million wrongful death lawsuit against Kirby Nagelhout Construction.
The suit, filed Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges the Bend-based builder allowed workers to move materials on a sloped roof in an unsafe manner and failed to require proper safety harnesses, among other claims.
Kirby Nagelhout and its subcontractor, River Roofing, have already been cited and fined for the accident by state safety officials.
Neither River Roofing nor Bend-La Pine Schools are named as defendants in the lawsuit.
Kirby Nagelhout president Jeff Deswert said he was not aware of the court filing Thursday morning.
“I know about the unfortunate accident, but I don’t know anything about the lawsuit,” he said.
At the time of the accident last summer, James Andrew “Jimmy” Bickers had worked for Redmond-based River Roofing for about one month. Bickers, 38, was experienced with manual labor but was relatively new to roofing, according to a February report by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
River Roofing is a subcontractor on the $114-million Caldera project, of which Kirby Nagelhout is the general contractor overseeing construction.
On Aug. 4, Bickers and four other roofers were working “cart crew” on the Caldera gym roof, moving materials where needed.
Around 6:58 a.m., the crew lifted a heavy wheeled cart loaded with more than 900 pounds of material over an 8-inch gap at the crest of the gym roof. After setting down the cart, it began to roll uncontrolled toward the edge of the roof. The other four roofers moved clear, but it’s thought Bickers held on longer, attempting to keep the cart from reaching the edge, according to the Oregon OSHA inspection report. His momentum carried him down with the cart, and he fell 45 feet to the concrete.
A 911 call was made at 6:59 a.m. Paramedics pronounced Bickers dead at the scene.
In February, Oregon OSHA cited Kirby Nagelhout with one “serious” safety citation in the accident, and fined it $2,450. River Roofing was also cited for a serious violation and fined $3,600.
Both firms appealed the citation, but earlier this month, Kirby Nagelhout dropped its appeal and a final order on the citation was issued, according to Oregon OSHA.
The lawsuit, filed by Lake Oswego-based personal injury attorney Tom D’Amore, asserts Kirby Nagelhout exposed employees at the Caldera project to numerous hazardous conditions.
“Defendant Kirby Nagelhout Construction failed to provide James Bickers with a safe place of employment in compliance with every applicable order, decision, direction, standard, rule or regulation,” the lawsuit states.
Founded in 1986 in Bend, Kirby Nagelhout is today one of the top 20 largest construction companies in the state.
The lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County because the firm performs “regular and sustained” business in the Portland area, the lawsuit states.
The new Caldera High School is scheduled to open in September.
'The lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County because the firm performs "regular and sustained" business in the Portland area'
Well, that, and you don't want to draw a jury from a population of ~200k, and which a significant percentage derive their income from construction, amirite?
