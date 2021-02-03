Vehicle thefts rose 56.5% in Bend in 2020, according to new numbers by the Bend Police Department, and officials aren’t sure why.
But police know one thing: A high number of thefts last year — 25% — involve an owner leaving the keys inside the vehicle. Many of these drivers left their vehicles unattended while they were warming up.
The number of reported stolen vehicles in Bend jumped from 124 in 2019 to 195 in 2020.
Bend Police spokesperson Lt. Juli McConkey said the department will start a three-month campaign to address this “drastic” jump in vehicle thefts through its data driven policing initiative. The department hopes to identify areas in town where crime has increased and educate neighborhood associations about the need to lock cars. The city’s crime analyst, Nancy Watson, will also compile data from suspects about their motives and whether they’re responsible for multiple auto thefts.
The spike could end up being the product of a handful of prolific thieves, or larger demographic shifts.
“I think people are assuming things that we just don’t know yet," McConkey said. “We just aren’t sure why it's taking place."
A sharp rise in auto theft from 2019 to 2020 was also seen in Deschutes County’s second largest city, Redmond, which experienced a 21% increase, or an increase from 80 to 97 vehicle thefts. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, however, saw a 10% decrease in auto thefts in that time, with a drop of 89 to 80.
McConkey said that in 31.7% of the Bend cases, vehicles were left unlocked. She said 12.9% of victims were unaware if their cars were locked or not. Most vehicles were stolen in the early morning between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The brand most commonly stolen in Bend in 2020 was Honda, with 16, followed by Subaru with eight, Toyota and Ford with seven each.
It was not known how many of the stolen vehicles were rental cars or how many of the victims live outside the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.