Authorities confirmed the body discovered off the Culver Highway in May is Byron Joseph Hilands after his dentist turned over records that aided in identification.
Hilands’ ex-girlfriend, Charina Jeanette Owen, 36, was arrested last week and on Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted her with killing him.
The body was found May 7 in an old root cellar on Hilands’ property at 2350 SW Bear Drive and though police believed it to be Hilands — who went missing in March — they could not prove it with certainty because the body was badly decomposed. But this week, as police awaited DNA testing results, they were contacted by Dr. Andy Toms, who had read about the case in The Bulletin . He provided dental records, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche.
“Dr. Toms’ actions tremendously sped up the identity process and saved public resources,” LeRiche said.
Hilands would have turned 34 two days after his body was found in the refrigerator.
On Wednesday morning, a grand jury approved a new indictment containing charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm, first-degree burglary and abuse of a corpse. Later in the day, Owen made her second court appearance to hear the charges read against her.
Owen has a history of domestic abuse against Hilands, including convictions for assaulting him with a rock in 2017 and pointing a gun at him in 2018. He told investigators in 2017 Owen threatened to kill him “all the time.”
In 2017, Hilands’ brother, Robert John Hilands, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two trespassers on his property in Beavercreek and hiding their bodies. A Clackamas County judge in 2019 ordered that he be sent to the state mental hospital in Salem for evaluation until he is able to stand trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.