Body found in torched trailer in Crook County

A death investigation is underway regarding a body found Sunday in a travel trailer in rural Crook County.

Deputies were headed to the trailer at 2432 SE Beech Lane at 9:07 a.m. Sunday to perform a welfare check on the person living there when the trailer caught fire and exploded, according to a release sent Monday by Crook Sheriff John Gautney.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire and explosion, Gautney said.

Authorities on Monday morning were notifying the person’s relatives.

“Some have (been notified), some have not,” Gautney said.

Crook District Attorney Wade Whiting ordered an investigation to determine the person’s cause of death.

