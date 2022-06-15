The county's latest homicide defendant, Thomas Jule Craig, will likely pursue a mental-illness defense, his attorney said during an arraignment Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Craig, a 35-year-old former Michigan resident with no address in Bend, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Glen Allan Ely, whose body was discovered early June 8 by firefighters responding to a blaze at Ely's Daggett Townhomes condo.
Craig's court-appointed attorney, Evander McIver, a former prosecutor who recently left the Deschutes District Attorney's Office, told the court that he worries his client will not be able to aid in his own defense because of mental health issues. McIver asked for 60 days time so Craig can be mentally evaluated.
Investigators believe Ely was stabbed to death. A state medical examiner was among the witnesses to testify this week to a grand jury, along with detectives and a Deschutes County fire marshal.
"A grand jury does believe this defendant intentionally caused the death of another human being in Deschutes County," prosecutor Andrew Doyle said at Wednesday's hearing.
Craig is further charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon and failure to register as a sex offender.
He has a warrant for his arrest in Colorado, where he's accused of assault with a deadly weapon.
The state believes Craig was staying at Ely's condo as a houseguest.
He's now held in Deschutes County jail.
The Craig case is the latest of 15 active homicide cases now being pursued by the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.
Prior to Craig's case, the most recent homicide case was that of Alexander Mark Smith, 22, who's accused of killing Tina Klein-Lewis, who's thought to be a stranger to him, and leaving her body in tractor bucket. Smith's attorney has also indicated Smith likely suffers from mental illness.
