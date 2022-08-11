‘Kaylee’s Law’ set for final vote in House

Kaylee Anne Sawyer

Some of the cremated remains of murder victim Kaylee Anne Sawyer were stolen from a Bend storage unit and the man who pleaded guilty to the theft tossed them in a dumpster behind a Motel 6. 

John Sue Vierra IV pleaded guilty in July in a major settlement resolving 16 property crime cases, including the theft of Sawyer's ashes on Jan. 8. His drug-fueled crime spree stretched from February 2021 until his arrest 12 months later. He was sentenced Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court with Sawyer's mother present.

guest3599
I was the Executive Director for Teen Challenge for 7 years. This man was not a counselor at our facility. Sad that no one actually tried to confirm this before writing the story.

