The Bend childcare provider accused of seriously injuring a 14-month-old girl has taken some responsibility for what happened and agreed to never again work in childcare.
Trishelle Jane Linschied, who was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment, agreed Tuesday to plead guilty by Alford for the mistreatment charge, a Class C felony and the lesser crime. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the first-degree assault charge.
The deal came as the jury in Linschied's trial deliberated for a third day. The trial had concluded Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after two weeks of testimony. Just before the lunch break Tuesday, Linschied, 28, appeared in court beside her attorney having agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.
In an Alford plea, the defendant accepts responsibility for a crime though does not admit guilt. First-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense in Oregon for which Linschied likely would have been assigned to serve around eight years in prison.
Circuit Judge Bethany Flint asked Linschied a series of questions to ensure she was entering her plea freely and voluntarily.
"As you know, the the jury is currently deliberating," the judge said. "You have the option to continue to let them deliberate. You do not need to do what you're about to do. You know that?"
"Yes," Linschied replied.
Linschied's sentencing is scheduled for Thursday. Flint could go along with the plea deal, though that's not guaranteed.
Linschied has agreed to serve 30 days in jail and undergo a psychological evaluation. Under the plea deal, she is to have no unsupervised contact with minors or her victim, Jackson Rose Sykes.
On the afternoon of Oct. 31, 2018, Linschied was the only adult in her apartment when Jackson suffered a brain hemorrhage and was rushed to a children's hospital in Portland. Linschied claimed Jackson had fallen two feet off a bed onto a carpeted floor. But prosecutors presented medical testimony claiming Jackson's injury was more likely the result of abusive head trauma.
Evidence from Linschied's phone show several queries in the weeks before Jackson's injury, like "adults wanting to hit random babies for no reason" and “why do I want to hurt defenseless people?"
Her trial took place over six days in Flint's courtroom. Testimony was given by Jackson's parents and Linschied, who maintained her story: Jackson injured herself. Linschied was joined each day by a band of supporters, including her parents.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said this week Jackson has made a full recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.