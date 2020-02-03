Residents interested in becoming volunteers for the Bend Police Department are encouraged to apply to enroll in BPD’s Community Academy.
The academy meets weekly for nine weeks beginning March 23. The program is intended to inform participants about Bend Police operations. The classes are taught by officers and will cover narcotics, traffic law, SWAT, police dogs, officer survival and other topics.
Course graduates are eligible to become Bend Police volunteers, who work various assignments for the department, including special events and tracking abandoned vehicles.
The academy, held each spring, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from March 23 to May 26. It’s highly popular and open to only 40 students each year, the department said in a release.
Applications are available at the police station reception desk or online. Contact BPD Community Liaison Misha Knea with questions: 541-322-2976.
