The driver killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night on icy road near Alfalfa has been identified as Redmond resident Rachael M. Hedges, 32.
At around 9:44 p.m., Hedges was headed east on Alfalfa Market Road near Todd Road when her 1997 Subaru Legacy left the roadway, rolling multiple times, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Hedges, who investigators believe wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.
“It is believed icy conditions contributed to the crash,” wrote sheriff’s spokesman William Bailey in a release.
Authorities have yet to determine if alcohol was a factor, Bailey wrote.
