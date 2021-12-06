Following an assist by the U.S. Supreme Court, a onetime Bend resident remains a guilty man, but one no longer guilty of child sex abuse.
In a short hearing Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, James Daniel "Jamie" Worley, 48, pleaded guilty by Alford plea to one count of misdemeanor harassment, having once faced more than 30 counts of child rape.
In an Alford plea, a defendant accepts responsibility for a crime without admitting guilt.
Worley's plea deal includes no jail time. Harassment is a class B misdemeanor and as such, he won't have to register as a sex offender. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim for three years. A $12,000 fine imposed at his last trial, which he has paid, remained in place.
In March 2018, a jury convicted Worley of seven sex-related felonies against a child, and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He appealed his conviction on the basis of the unconstitutionality of non-unanimous jury verdicts.
Prior to 2020 in Oregon, only 10 of 12 jurors were needed to believe the prosecution had made its case in order to convict.
That April, the U.S. Supreme handed down its decision in Ramos v. Louisiana, striking down non-unanimous jury laws in Oregon and Louisiana and sending back hundreds of cases for re-trial, including Worley's.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel opted to re-try him, maintaining he believed Worley was guilty.
Hummel spoke out against Oregon's non-unanimous jury law in an article about the law and the Worley case in the New York Times. In the same article, Worley professed his innocence: “I did not do these things. What more can I say than I didn’t?” he's quoted as saying.
The allegations against Worley were first made in late 2012 and concerned abuse said to have taken place in the early 2000s, when Worley and the victim lived in Deschutes County.
In 2014, he was indicted by a Deschutes County grand jury, charged with more than 30 counts of child rape. He was arrested at his home in Gresham, where he worked as a pastor.
The trial was delayed by a different trial with the same victim in Tillamook County, where Worley's family had also lived. The jury there ultimately found him not guilty of several charges and deadlocked on others.
