A small group of activists supporting Black Lives Matter met Friday afternoon outside the Bend Police Department headquarters to call for an investigation into an alleged choking of a Black woman by a white police officer at a protest last weekend.
In anticipation of the planned event, Bend Police closed its public parking lot and affixed an envelope containing complaint forms to its lobby doors, which have largely remained locked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers monitored the situation via surveillance cameras, but there were no incidents. The only objection to the presence of the activists was by a man who drove by in a truck honking and waving a “Blue Lives Matter” flag.
In the end, about 20 young activists filled out complaint forms.
“If you were there, include as much detail as you can,” Mike Satcher, a member of the protest group Central Oregon Peacekeepers, told other activists.
Satcher was referring to an incident Oct. 3 when supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with social justice activists gathered at Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park. At one point, officers attempted to leave, but their vehicles were blocked by activists, who were ordered to stop blocking the exit. Instead, several “stood their ground” by sitting down. Cpl. Jeff Frickey attempted to move one woman sitting on the ground by lifting her backpack straps, which activists say caused her airway to become constricted, causing her to briefly lose consciousness.
Bend Police officials have said that was not the case.
Josie Stanfield, co-founder of the Central Oregon Diversity Project, which held the complaint-filing event, said activists only blocked the vehicles because officers had refused to tell them why they did not arrest a man who’d earlier brandished a handgun at activists.
Had officers answered the question, protesters would have dispersed, Stanfield said.
“Watching a woman of color in our community cry out ‘I can’t breathe,’ is just very affecting to a lot of us,” she said.
On Thursday, in response to public outcry about a white officer allegedly choking a Black woman, Bend Police released several cellphone videos of the incident, along with a statement defending the actions of the officers at the park.
“Officers gave clear directions for members of the crowd to move,” the statement reads. “The evidence does not support a claim that any officer choked any person.”
According to state police records, Frickey has been a law enforcement officer since 2004, serving first with the Prineville Police Department until 2009 when he was hired in Bend.
Reached Friday, a Bend Police spokesperson said Frickey is not available for comment.
“At this point everything is still under investigation,” said Bend Lt. Clint Burleigh. “But as we’ve said, we don’t believe there was any wrongdoing based on the evidence we’ve reviewed.”
Despite this, Burleigh said the department will take seriously the complaints received Friday.
During the complaint-filing event, Satcher of the Peacekeepers sat in a lawn chair before the front entrance to the police station with a clipboard of complaint forms. One local resident approached him looking to turn over rifles for destruction, a service provided by Bend Police. He ended up leaving confused, as did a young man who came looking for information about Bend Police’s traffic school.
In addition to staging protests most weeks, Stanfield’s group and the Peacekeepers have held fundraisers, drafted resolutions to local governments and interviewed and endorsed candidates for public office.
But in recent weeks, violence and hostile confrontations with Trump supporters in Bend and Prineville have overshadowed these efforts.
Stanfield, 23, said her nascent group is committed to using formal processes to bring about positive change.
“If this doesn’t go above local heads then it might just fall on deaf ears, but we have some hope,” she said.
Police expect to turn over citations from the Oct. 3 incident to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office sometime soon.
(1) comment
No sympathy for these so-called local “activists”. Get a grip, earn some credibility and stop acting like you represent the entire Central Oregon community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.