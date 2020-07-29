This week, two men waited outside the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office hoping to get the attention of Sheriff Shane Nelson, but he was away on vacation.
“We’re here to see if we can get in front of him,” said Luke Richter, founder of the group Central Oregon Peacekeepers. “We haven’t been denied an interview yet. He’s the first to deny us.”
The Peacekeepers are one of several new activist groups in Central Oregon calling for changes in law enforcement. With an election for sheriff in November and a new chief taking over Bend Police Department next month, they have a chance to make a lasting impact. And some activists feel the current officeholders aren’t interested in what they have to say.
At least three minority-founded advocacy groups have emerged in Central Oregon since the death of George Floyd in May: the Peacekeepers, the Central Oregon Diversity Project and the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly.
Representatives of the Peacekeepers met with Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, Prineville Police Chief Dan Cummins, and administrators with the Bend Police Department.
They had a two-hour discussion with Scott Schaier, a Bend police officer running for sheriff.
Born in Brazil and raised in the U.S. by adoptive parents, Richter is coordinating a protest group for the first time.
“I hate politics,” he said. “All of them are corrupt. It’s pretty obvious.”
Despite this, Hummel called his recent meeting with the Peacekeepers a positive experience. The discussion covered Hummel’s plans to charge several people accused of attacking activists, and a “warrior” mentality they see prevalent in policing.
“I found them to be dedicated and committed to making our community safe and inclusive,” Hummel said.
The Peacekeepers gained attention in June when members posted screenshots of social-media comments by Portland man Greg Walker, who was scheduled to be paid $8,000 to train Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies in officer-on-officer intervention. But Walker stepped aside after the Peacekeepers vetted his social media history, revealing comments the group called racist, sexist and anti-homeless.
The Peacekeepers also emailed Nelson requesting a meeting to discuss the Walker episode and other issues. Nelson wrote back, “I decline your request for a sit down meeting at this time. I have reviewed some of the posts and photographs from your page. I am concerned about the negativity depicted towards law enforcement. I always strive to have positive, productive conversations in the community.”
Schaier said he was not offended by the Facebook page. Nelson did not answer emailed questions from The Bulletin.
The Central Oregon Diversity Project was formed by local Black women Josie Stanfield, 28, and Kerstin Arias, 24. With more than 1,700 members, the project’s Facebook page is often alive. This week there was an impassioned debate about whether to allow a certain member to remain in the group: Schaier.
Schaier and the diversity project share a number of goals, and he’s engaged with group members on a variety of topics, Arias said. But a number of members are alarmed by the fact that in 2016, he shot and killed the driver in a DUII investigation, Michael Tyler Jacques. The official investigation cleared Schaier, though the city’s insurance company paid out $800,000 to Jacques’ mother.
Diversity project moderators ultimately opted to allow Schaier to stay.
“We absolutely do not support police brutality, but you have to give every person an opportunity to explain themself and answer your questions,” Arias said. “You have to talk about the elephant in the room. You have to have uncomfortable conversations in order to get somewhere.”
According to the Peacekeepers and the diversity project, both Nelson and newly hired Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz have declined to meet with group representatives. A number of activists oppose Krantz’ selection as Bend Police chief, citing his longtime leadership role at the heavily criticized Portland Police Bureau.
