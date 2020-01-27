A Bend man accused of rape and other sex and assault crimes now faces a new charge of contempt of court after allegedly tampering with his GPS ankle monitor and leaving house arrest.
Bend police announced Sunday that Theodore “Ted” Settlemier II went missing late Saturday night after law enforcement was notified his ankle monitor was tampered with or cut off. Police searched a Deschutes River Woods address but did not find Settlemier. Police asked the public to be on the lookout for him.
Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Settlemier contacted the nonemergency police dispatch line after he was notified police were looking for him, according to Lt. Juli McConkey of the Bend Police Department. He was arrested without incident and jailed at the Deschutes County jail on a new charge of contempt of court for allegedly violating the conditions of his release while he awaits his April trial.
Settlemier, a former real estate agent whose attempted murder charge made headlines in 2014, was arrested in late May after a domestic violence investigation.
On April 15, a woman called Bend Police to report that an argument with Settlemier had turned into an attack in which he kneed her in the sternum and threw her to the ground. Further interviews with the woman yielded multiple charges alleging sexual violence.
Settlemier was accused of backing his girlfriend into a corner and “in a rage,” slamming a door into her three times, she told police. She curled into a ball to protect herself, but Settlemier allegedly opened her arms and kneed her in her sternum, causing her to fling her head backward into a wall.
In follow-up interviews, the woman told police Settlemier had previously attacked her, sodomizing her with a sex toy as she tried to claw across the floor to get away from him.
In 2014, Settlemier was accused of attempted murder for holding a pillow over a girlfriend’s face and threatening to kill her. He ultimately pleaded no contest to fourth-degree assault, strangulation and coercion and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, three years probation and restitution of $1,747.
Glad to see this guy do the right thing. Perhaps taxpayers will express their concern that a guy who was convicted of a serious crime in the past, and charged with another serious crime recently, should be held in custody until his trial.
