The murder trial of a Bend woman accused of randomly shooting her neighbor began Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court with new details of the savage killing: Joanna Lynn Kasner allegedly shot her neighbor six times before grabbing her by the face and beating her.
Earlier this month, Kasner, 50, waived her right to a jury trial for the death of Valerie Peterson. Now, Judge Stephen Forte will decide not only whether Kasner is guilty, but whether she was legally insane when she allegedly killed Peterson, shot a dog and terrorized four other people on Jan. 16, 2019, in a rural area northeast of Bend.
“I shot her,” Kasner was heard saying in audio evidence played in court. “I shot her, shot her, shot her, but she wouldn’t die. I had to jump on her and choke her out. ”
In his opening statement, prosecutor Matt Nelson said the facts show Kasner viciously gunned down Peterson, whom she barely knew.
Kasner, who has appeared in jail clothes at all previous court appearances, wore a green patterned dress Wednesday and held a cane despite sitting in a wheelchair.
Defense attorney Michelle McIver said Kasner has a long and documented history of mental illness. Witnesses will testify to instances of Kasner’s paranoid mindset dating to 2003, she said.
Peterson was the eldest of six siblings. Many members of her large family were in attendance Wednesday.
At the time of her death, Peterson was 58 and a mother of one. In her last years of life, she overcame ovarian cancer, a stroke and another bout of cancer. On the day she died, she was to go in for her final cancer screening, her husband of 33 years, Steve Peterson, testified Wednesday.
The Petersons lived on Casa Court, a cul-de-sac in the Boonesborough subdivision, on property backing up to that of Kasner.
At the time, Kasner was 49 and mother to four adult children. She’d lived most of her life in Washington and Alaska and worked for a time as a commercial driver. Several years before the shooting, she relocated to Deschutes County with her disabled brother, for whom she was a caretaker. She’d gotten married less than a year earlier.
Neighbor Joyce Harrington testified Kasner’s household stood out.
“It was very strange. The first thing they did was put up ‘No Trespassing’ signs and took down the mailbox,” Harrington said. “It’s very odd for our neighborhood.”
The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Jan. 16., but prosecutor Nelson began his narrative at 1:30 that morning, when Kasner made a series of “bizarre” calls to 911, he said.
Kasner told the dispatcher she was having a seizure, then that her dog was having a seizure. A contingent of paramedics and firefighters responded, but she grew agitated and reached for a firearm several times, Nelson said.
The captain of the fire crew eventually removed the firearm from the house, which enraged her, according to Nelson.
Shortly before 11 a.m., Peterson left to walk her dog and a neighbor’s dog.
As Peterson passed Kasner’s property, Kasner approached, holding a semi-automatic handgun behind her back, yelling for Peterson to “come closer, come closer,” Nelson said.
Peterson did.
Kasner allegedly began shooting, hitting Peterson six times, including the fatal shot to her liver, Nelson said.
Kasner next ran up to Peterson and hit her repeatedly, before retreating to her yard, Nelson said.
In addition to murder, Kasner is accused of animal abuse for shooting one of the dogs with Peterson at the time, and menacing three neighbors who attempted to come to Peterson’s aid, and another who lived on Kasner’s property.
The first neighbor to testify, Duane Johnson, told the court he didn’t know Kasner well, but that he’d had a strange encounter with her months prior to the shooting.
She needed a ride to a care center, so he gave her one. During the drive, she said something that struck him as odd.
“She assured me that she’s a good Christian,” Johnson said. “I mean, that’s her business, but yes it was (odd).”
The next neighbor on scene was Pam Adler, who was working on her computer when she heard gunshots. She called 911 then got in her SUV and drove slowly to where Duane Johnson was standing and Peterson was “flailing” on the ground.
Adler testified she knew Peterson, but that she didn’t recognize her at the time due to the extent of her injuries.
Kasner was concealed behind a fence several feet off the road. She yelled at Adler to move on or she’d be shot too.
Audio from Adler’s 10-minute 911 call, played in court, contains Peterson’s voice, calling for help from the ground, as well as Kasner’s voice, threatening Adler. Peterson’s relatives consoled each other as it was played in the courtroom.
At this point, Kasner retreated to her home, Adler said.
The third neighbor on scene, James Lamb, testified he was heading home for lunch when he saw Duane Johnson standing in the street. His first thought was someone had struck a deer in the road.
When he learned what had happened, he grabbed towels from his truck and tried to stop the bleeding on Peterson’s abdomen.
Oregon State Police Trooper Caleb Ratliff arrived next. He instructed Lamb to help him lift Peterson onto the tailgate of Lamb’s truck. He told Lamb to drive forward around 100 yards to meet the ambulance. He told Johnson to sit on the tailgate and make sure Peterson didn’t fall out.
After other officers arrived, Ratliff provided cover during the standoff. He made several observations of Kasner during her interactions with police, saying she seemed “irate” and “cycling” through emotions.
Karlena Johnson, a respiratory therapist who rented space on Kasner’s driveway, testified she didn’t know the full extent of Kasner’s problems, but recalled several instances when sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the property.
Prosecutors allege that during Kasner’s standoff with police, she walked to Johnson’s trailer, threatened her and chased her and threw two knives at her, striking her once in the head with the blunt end.
“Who are you, really?” Kasner reportedly yelled at Johnson.
Kasner can be heard in audio from the hospital telling police she wanted to kill Johnson, too.
Kasner ultimately emerged from her home unarmed wearing only a silk bathrobe and was arrested.
In audio from Kasner’s time in the back of a patrol vehicle, her speech is fast and disordered and her mood fluctuates numerous times.
“Can I possibly get these handcuffs off? I am not feeling too good. I need to get to the hospital.”
Later, Kasner can be heard hitting her head against the window of the patrol vehicle to get Deschutes Sheriff’s Det. Doug Jackson’s attention. She tells him there’s a bomb under the trailer in her driveway and “a lot of people are going to die” if police don’t follow her instructions.
The audio next captures Kasner attempting to make small talk as she’s driven to the hospital. She asks Jackson to play the radio and implores him to turn up the volume.
“Do you even know how to crank up a radio?” she said. “Come on, son. Come on. I can’t even hear it.”
Jackson tells her if he turns up the volume any louder, he won’t be able to hear his in-ear police radio.
The trial is scheduled to take five business days, but it will span three months.
Trial is off Thursday and will reconvene Friday and Monday. But several expert witnesses won’t testify until April 14 and 15.
The unusual schedule is related to expert witness availability, according to lawyers for both sides. The arrangement likely wouldn’t have been allowed in the case of a jury trial.
The verdict will be one of Forte’s last. He will formally retire as a circuit court judge Feb. 29.
