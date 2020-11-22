Scott Weaver had trouble returning to civilian life in 1999 when he left the U.S. Navy after six years as a hospital corpsman.
Diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, he struggled for years to process a sexual assault at the hands of a Naval chaplain.
Like many vets, Weaver turned to alcohol to self-medicate and isolated himself from everyone he was ever close with.
In short order, he got two DUIIs, and a third in 2008. He hasn’t been able to legally drive since, though he has picked up seven citations for driving on a suspended license.
In a larger city, he might have depended more on public transportation, he said.
“If I was in Portland, it might have been a different story,” said Weaver, 47, a Bend tattoo artist and father of a 7-year-old daughter. “But living in Central Oregon definitely has a unique set of problems.”
With his record of honorable military service, the former medic might be an ideal candidate for a new program aimed at providing alternative justice and rehab to veterans.
This month, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced the Veterans Intervention Strategy, a program devised by local leaders to add a veterans court, despite scarce judicial resources. Judges in Bend have lately been asking defendants at arraignment, their first court appearance, if any are military veterans so court officials can determine if they qualify.
“The traditional criminal justice system does not effectively address mental health illnesses or substance use disorders, so we continue to see the same individuals in court,” Hummel said. “We needed to resolve this issue.”
The intervention program will be essentially a treatment court without the courtroom. Under the program, when a participant fails to follow the rules, the district attorney’s office will decide whether to kick the person out. In a typical veterans court, that call is made by the judge.
Defense attorney Shawn Kollie is optimistic the program will be “less punishment-based and more treatment-based” than traditional veterans courts.
“Oftentimes, when you slip up, a judge will impose jail time. It’s a common tool to correct bad behavior, but I don’t think it’s often the best tool,” said Kollie, who worked on the team that developed the program. “In (VIS), we’ll be able to be a little more creative than that, and that’s because it’s outside of a courtroom. Maybe we’ll see more creative community services, like write a paper, or talk to folks something more community-based.”
La Pine Air Force veteran and activist Bill Minnix is a believer in the traditional veterans court model, judge and all. He lobbied extensively on behalf of the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act, which passed Congress in 2019 and guarantees $20 million to establish vet courts around the country, as well as technical resources for developing a program.
But the new Deschutes County’s veterans court alternative doesn’t qualify for the program, so Minnix’s energy has lately turned to convincing the Oregon Legislature to fund more judges in Deschutes County. He’s been in touch with the area’s legislative representatives and county commissioners.
“I feel like (VIS is) a really good start and it shows our community is committed to veterans,” he said, adding that judges in treatment courts help reduce instances of bias and errors.
Kollie says the program might not be right for every veteran facing charges. Someone facing a minor misdemeanor charge for trespassing or theft might opt to take the conviction and spend a few nights in jail, rather than sign up for an intensive treatment program that takes one to two years to complete.
Deschutes County has mental health and family drug courts that met regularly in a judge’s courtroom prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But for more than a decade, a judge shortage has prevented Hummel and his predecessor, Patrick Flaherty, from adding a veterans court in Deschutes County, which is home to around 14,000 veterans, according to the most recent Census data.
Specialty courts favor treatment over punishment and bring together people who are involved in rehabilitating a person. They are then required to fulfill certain obligations, like staying off drugs and attend counseling sessions. The specialty courts are said to reduce recidivism by addressing drug and alcohol abuse and mental illness, which are often noted as the root cause of criminal behavior.
The needs of vets are unique, and the benefit of a veteran-focused court docket would have clear benefits, said Bend mental health counselor Shannon Kearney, whose clientele includes many vets.
Vets will be discharged and upon returning home, find that family dynamics have changed. They feel lost, and overwhelmed by their children and other responsibilities, she said.
“Overall, I think veterans need more support and services,” Kearney said. “And not only combat vets. It’s such a different world in the military.”
Some veterans come back and struggle to find their purpose in a community with different standards, according to Kristin Gyford, director of Bend clinic Still Serving, which focuses on the mental health of veterans.
“It’s a different degree of integrity and work ethic in the civilian world compared to the military,” said Gyford, herself a 20-year military veteran.
“They might come back with some kind of undiagnosed condition and not know they have it — not being able to sleep, irritable, mood swings, feeling anxious, the list goes on,” said Gyford. “Drinking is a pretty common way of coping, or they get involved with drugs. And they find this huge lack of support from their family, but their family doesn’t maybe know what’s going on.”
They might experience homelessness or extended inability to find work and sustain it. Desperate to make ends meet, they might resort to theft. Irritable and angry, they might lash out with violence.
“It sounds odd, but for many active duty members, they come from this safe bubble,” Gyford said. “They give you food, a clothing allowance. You have a job. And then you come out, and you don’t have any of that.”
Young service members aren’t taught how to budget a checkbook or how to write a résumé, set payments or find work. A vet court would provide people who understand these challenges, Gyford said.
“I think what it comes down to is wraparound services, meeting the vet where they are,” Gyford said. “This isn’t just a criminal. It’s someone who served. Sometimes so caught up in drugs or alcohol, they can’t deal with the mental health piece because they’re high or under influence. It’s kind of a balance of environmental factors, treatment and biggest one is support. Isolation is a huge factor for vets returning to society.”
When Lex Kovacevich got out of the Army in 1970, there were few services for veterans. He was called a baby-killer, and getting a job was next to impossible. He suspects his status as a veteran was the reason. When he did not mention he served, he got hired right away.
It was only in the last 10 years he’s able to work through his anxiety, depression and PTSD.
“I kept to myself for years,” he said. “My problem when I first got back, when I tried to talk to people, I couldn’t. I didn’t talk the same language.”
He said he still has a difficult time talking.
“I don’t say anything to anyone because I can’t really talk on their level,” he said. “I don’t know how to explain, I wish I could. I’m sure a lot of veterans feel that way, that they can’t talk to a civilian, because they don’t know.”
