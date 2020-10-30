A 77-year-old pedestrian was severely injured after being struck by a vehicle that left the scene Thursday morning in Redmond.
Police have arrested tow truck driver Ryan Bills, 26, for investigation of assault, reckless endangering and second-degree hit and run. He's being held in Deschutes County jail.
The victim, Nancy Newman, was struck just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of NW 6th Street and NW Jackpine Avenue. She suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Charles Redmond before being transferred to St. Charles Bend, Redmond Police Lt. Curtis Chambers said in a statement.
Witnesses told police the driver of a white truck had fled north on NW 6th Street after striking the pedestrian. Surveillance cameras from nearby businesses show the pedestrian was legally crossing the street, Chambers said.
Officers eventually caught up with Bills at the office of his employer, Epic Towing on NE 11th Street. Management there cooperated "completely" with the investigation, Chambers said.
Chambers said Newman lived near the site of the crash and could often be seen walking to pick up groceries for her husband, for whom she was the sole caregiver.
Bills, a resident of La Pine, has been appointed a public defender. He's scheduled to arraigned Friday afternoon.
