Three men accused of attempted murder in separate cases each pleaded not guilty Wednesday in the same courtroom in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
The unusually serious docket was heard in the afternoon by Judge Alison Emerson, the county’s newest judge.
In the first hearing, James David Lamb Jr., one of the first people to be charged under Oregon’s new hate crime law, was given a trial date in June.
On Dec. 31, he allegedly terrorized and beat a 70-year-old Redmond motel owner of Indian descent. Lamb was a guest at the Hub Motel in the early morning when he reportedly broke through a locked manager’s door and viciously attacked the 90-pound woman, slamming her head into a glass window and kicking her with work boots.
He allegedly told police he did it to “rid America of people like her.”
Motel owner Meena Puri spent more than a month in a hospital recovering from fractures to her neck, cheekbone and shoulder and other injuries.
Lamb, 53, is charged with attempted murder, bias crime, burglary and other counts. He’s been described as a Eugene resident though he has a Portland address in court documents.
Appearing by video from the Deschutes County jail Wednesday, Lamb had a long beard and stood with his head down throughout his hearing.
Up next Wednesday was Wyatt Lance Hannah.
Hannah, 20, is accused of trying to kill Rudy Lynn Douglas on April 14 by beating him with a metal pipe.
The Bend man is charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault, menacing and, for allegedly using a pipe and a knife in his attack, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
In the final hearing was Christopher Ashley Honey.
Honey, 51, allegedly shot his friend, Ben Goodwin, during a drunken argument about college football in a case that appeared in news outlets around the country.
Honey was arrested Nov. 9 at the 3 Sisters Horse Rescue on Bear Creek Road, where he and his girlfriend were staying as caretakers. While watching the LSU-Alabama game, Honey and Goodwin began to physically fight. The state alleges Honey retrieved a shotgun and fired at a fleeing Goodwin, striking him with birdshot in the neck and back.
Honey’s trial could last more than a week due to its complexity, according to defense attorney Katherine Griffith, who added plea negotiations have thus far been unsuccessful. “The parties have not been able to have a meeting of the minds,” said Griffith, who also represented Hannah earlier in the day.
Honey is an experienced Southern chef who ran the Tennessee Grill Cheese food truck on Galveston Avenue.
Goodwin has since recovered and returned to his native Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.