Crews on Mount Hood have recovered the body of a man who fell and died Tuesday afternoon, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Two climbers discovered the man around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, after he fell in the Illumination Saddle area of the mountain. At the time, the man was still alive, said Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marcus Mendoza.
Mendoza said investigators are still trying to figure out some details, but they believe the man was alone and that he appeared to have been backcountry skiing when he fell at 9,400 feet.
The man’s identity was not released as of Wednesday night.
Crews tried for a few hours to rescue the man, but around 3:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the rescue mission had become a recovery mission, as the man had been pronounced dead.
Two people died snowboarding at Mt. Hood Meadows’ Heather Canyon last week.
