Fire crews expect to make progress Saturday controlling the Green Ridge Fire near Camp Sherman.
More than 300 firefighters, including U.S. Forest Service Hotshot crews, are working to re-establish and strengthen fire lines that the fire burned past this week due to high winds. Their goal is to stop the fire from reaching a Forest Service road to the west and protect private property and timberlands near the fire, according to Lisa Clark, a Bureau of Land Management spokesperson and fire information officer for the Green Ridge Fire.
The Green Ridge Fire has burned 3,706 acres north of Sisters and is just 1% contained as of late Saturday morning. The lightning-cause fire started at about 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Clark said the past week has been a challenge for the crews due to high winds that pushed the fire across containment lines.
“The benefit we have today is we have cooler air temperatures, the humidity is a little bit higher, and we expect very little wind today,” Clark said Saturday.
In addition, the fire has been difficult to contain due to its location near the steep slope of Green Ridge.
Clark said crews are controlling the fire by letting it slowly move west down the ridge.
“Even though folks in Camp Sherman will look and see that fire proceed down slope, it’s actually doing it in a controlled way,” she said.
Level 1 evacuation orders are still in place warning residents to be ready in the Three Rivers area and several other communities east of the fire.
On Saturday, fire crews also worked to contain another wildfire burning 3,997 acres about 7 miles southeast of the Prineville Reservoir.
The Frog Fire is 10% contained as of late Saturday morning. The fire started from a lightning strike at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Crews have successfully set fire lines on the southern and northern edges of the fire. They are working Saturday to strengthen those lines, according to officials.
The Crook County Sheriff's Office closed several roads in the area of the Frog Fire. Those include Forest Road 16 at Forest Road 1610 on the north end, and Roberts Road at Bear Creek, Klootchman Creek Road at Bear Creek and Salt Creek Road at Roberts Road on the south.
