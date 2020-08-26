Fire crews continue to make progress containing two wildfires in Central Oregon that are each burning more than 4,000 acres.
The Green Ridge Fire near Camp Sherman and the Frog Fire southeast of the Prineville Reservoir were started by lightning strikes Aug. 16.
Since then, the Green Ridge Fire has burned 4,348 acres and is 23% contained. The Frog Fire burned 4,020 acres and is 45% contained, as of Wednesday evening.
Both fires are burning on rugged and steep terrain, but fire crews have been able to establish fire lines around each fire, according to officials.
Crews spent Wednesday mopping up burned areas and extinguishing hotspots.
Kassidy Kern, spokesperson for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland, said favorable weather has helped the fire crews. The weather was cooler than expected over the past week, Kern said.
“We were under a Red Flag Warning, but that never materialized in the fire area, which was super helpful for the firefighters for their own safety and for their fire containment efforts,” Kern said.
Several roads are still closed near the Frog Fire, including Forest Road 16 at Forest Road 1610 on the north end, and Roberts Road, Klootchman Creek Road and Salt Creek Road at Roberts Road on the south.
For the Green Ridge Fire, Level 1 “be ready” evacuation orders are in place warning residents to be ready in the Three Rivers area and several other communities east of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.