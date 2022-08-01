Wildfire season in Oregon is in full swing after lightning storms and hot, dry conditions led to a number of new wildfires over the weekend, including two on the Deschutes National Forest.
Crews including six engines and a dozer worked to contain the Fly Creek Fire near the Lake Billy Chinook's Metolius arm all night Sunday and into Monday, according to Kaitlyn Webb, a spokesperson for the region’s wildfire information service. A Type II initial attack crew is assigned to the fire, and air resources were dipping water out of the lake.
The fire formed near the Three Rivers subdivision Sunday evening after a lightning storm paired with high winds ignited several fires throughout Central Oregon. The Fly Creek Fire was estimated to be 280 acres and about 5% contained.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday night issued a “go now” evacuation order for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds and a “get set” evacuation notice for the Three Rivers area. The two campgrounds remain fully evacuated, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Webb said fire officials expect weather conditions to allow the fire to grow, and to start others across the region.
“We are expecting lightning, strong winds, so those scattered thunderstorms,” Webb said, noting gusts could reach 50 miles an hour throughout the day. “Some of them are going to be dry, so we’re anticipating more starts.”
Dozer lines around 80% of the fire stopped its forward progress by Monday afternoon, fire officials announced.
National Weather Service red flag warnings were in effect Monday for much of Central, Southern and Northeastern Oregon, with forecasters predicting abundant thunderstorms throughout Monday and dry and gusty conditions Tuesday creating the potential for “extreme” fire risk.
Crews responded to a total of 15 wildfires Sunday night and into Monday, and were investigating six additional smoke reports Monday morning. A fire service agency update said crews were also responding to the tenth-of-an-acre West Cultus Fire near Cultus Lake and the 1-acre Juniper Creek Fire 10 miles south of the Fly Creek Fire.
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reported Monday that storms from Sunday evening produced nearly 1,000 lightning strikes from Grants Pass to Baker City.
One lightning strike eight miles north of Clearwater on the Willamette National Forest ignited the Potter Fire Sunday evening. The Potter Fire was 0% contained and spanned 400 acres with ground and air crews responding as of Monday.
The Windigo Fire located on the Umpqua National Forest 20 miles south of La Pine continues to blaze. It began on Saturday, and as of Monday, it burned across 1,500 acres and was 0% contained. The Deschutes National Forest closed a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 138 and Summit Lake due to the Windigo Fire.
Fire officials announced Monday afternoon smoke jumper crews were suppressing three additional small fire starts on the Deschutes National Forest: Two near the Fly Creek Fire and another near Lava Lake southwest of Bend.
Smoke from fires across the west cast a light haze over much of Central Oregon.
Laura Gleim, a spokesperson for Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, said that Madras’ air quality index monitor fluctuated between “moderate” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Monday due to its proximity to the Fly Creek Fire. Much of the rest of Central Oregon’s air quality index is “moderate” despite the hazy conditions.
“The majority of smoke we’re seeing is from the Northern California fires,” said Gleim, referring in part to the McKinney Fire on that state's northern edge. That fire has become the state's largest of the year and appears to have killed two people.
Although areas immediately surrounding smaller fires like Madras and the Fly Creek Fire have already experienced smokier conditions and a higher air quality index, Gleim said Central Oregon has yet to experience a day of air quality that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" or worse this year. Last year, Bend experienced 18 days of air quality that was unhealthy for sensitive groups or worse — the most in the city's history — an environmental quality report said last week.
Gleim said this season is reminiscent of the 2020 wildfire season when larger, more hazardous fires and bad air days came later in the summer, while last year’s wildfire season was chronicled by a series of lower-impact fires that stretched a longer span of time.
“This year has been a late-starting season,” Gleim said.
Gleim said there is no indication right now that the air quality index will reach unhealthy levels any time soon, but noted that air quality can change at the "drop of a hat."
