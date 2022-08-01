Fly Creek Fire

The Fly Creek Fire at Lake Billy Chinook on Sunday, July 31, 2022. 

 Submitted photo/Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center

Hot and windy conditions Monday could grow a wildfire near Lake Billy Chinook and start others throughout the day, according to fire officials.

Crews including six engines and a dozer worked to contain the Fly Creek Fire near the lake's Metolius arm all night Sunday and into Monday, according to Kaitlyn Webb, a spokesperson for the region’s wildfire information service. A Type II initial attack crew is assigned to the fire, and air resources were dipping water out of Lake Billy Chinook.

