Hot and windy conditions Monday could grow a wildfire near Lake Billy Chinook and start others throughout the day, according to fire officials.
Crews including six engines and a dozer worked to contain the Fly Creek Fire near the lake's Metolius arm all night Sunday and into Monday, according to Kaitlyn Webb, a spokesperson for the region’s wildfire information service. A Type II initial attack crew is assigned to the fire, and air resources were dipping water out of Lake Billy Chinook.
The fire formed north of the Three Rivers subdivision Sunday evening after a lightning storm paired with high winds ignited several fires throughout Central Oregon. The Fly Creek Fire was estimated to be 280 acres and about 5% contained.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Sunday night issued a “go now” evacuation order for the Perry South and Monty Campgrounds and a “get set” evacuation notice for the Three Rivers area.
Webb said fire officials expect weather conditions to grow the fire and start others across the region.
“We are expecting lightning, strong winds, so those scattered thunderstorms,” Webb said, noting gusts could reach 50 miles an hour throughout the day. “Some of them are going to be dry, so we’re anticipating more starts.”
National Weather Service red flag warnings were in effect Monday for much of Central, Southern and Northeastern Oregon, with forecasters predicting abundant thunderstorms throughout Monday and dry and gusty conditions Tuesday creating the potential for “extreme” fire risk.
Zack Demars is The Bulletin's special projects reporter. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was a reporter in Eugene and Coos Bay before joining The Bulletin. Outside the newsroom, Demars spends his time looking at mountains and smelling pine trees.
