A six mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 between mileposts 73 and 67, just north of Madras, closed Tuesday morning in both directions due to a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“Motorists are advised to avoid travel in the area as an extended closure is anticipated,” said ODOT spokesperson Peter Murphy in a press release.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. and involved an RV and a semi-truck, according to Murphy.

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said the crash was in Cow Canyon, and air ambulance services were called in. 

