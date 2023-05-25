police
A crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Powers Road on the south end of Bend has closed down multiple sections of road, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The state reported that the crash closed both lanes heading north and one lane heading south on Highway 97. It also closed lanes heading both directions on Powers Road.

