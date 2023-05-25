Reporter
A crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Powers Road on the south end of Bend has closed down multiple sections of road, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The state reported that the crash closed both lanes heading north and one lane heading south on Highway 97. It also closed lanes heading both directions on Powers Road.
Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com
Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
