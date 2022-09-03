cowboy

A large air tanker drops retardant on the Cowboy Fire south of Prineville in the Juniper Canyon community.

 Submitted photo/Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center

The Crook County Sheriff's Office canceled all fire evacuation orders in the Juniper Canyon area at 9:30 a.m. Saturday after Crook County Fire & Rescue and several wildland fire agencies confirmed there has been no increase in fire behavior on the now 204-acre Cowboy Fire burning near Juniper Canyon Road. 

More than 80 fire personnel were battling the Cowboy Fire on Saturday. It was first spotted near Black Butte and Tower Butte lookouts at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. The fire has mainly burned areas within the Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction, the Crook County Sheriff's Office said in a release Saturday. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.