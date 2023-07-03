DAWNS
Buy Now

Dawns House, a Bend nonprofit that offers transitional housing for women recovering from addiction, received grant funding from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded 16 nonprofit organizations in Deschutes County more than $170,000 dollars in grants Thursday.

Checks were given to a total of 85 nonprofits in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties. The total amount of money given in the most recent round of the foundation’s semi-annual grant was almost $930,000.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com

541-617-7821

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.