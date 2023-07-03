Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded 16 nonprofit organizations in Deschutes County more than $170,000 dollars in grants Thursday.
Checks were given to a total of 85 nonprofits in Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lane counties. The total amount of money given in the most recent round of the foundation’s semi-annual grant was almost $930,000.
"The mission of the Cow Creek Umpqua Foundation remains simple and true," said Carma Mornarich, executive director of the foundation. "Help one another. Support one another. Share what you have. Give to others. There is no them and us. It's all us."
The grant money has exponentially grown within recent years. Susan Ferris, a spokesperson for the foundation, said the money is pooled through gaming profits within the Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.
“In the early days there was only $200,000 to $300,000 and today we gave almost a million,” Ferris said. “Last January we gave away around $786,000.”
The foundation was formed by the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian tribe in 1997 and started giving grants out in 1998. According to the foundation’s website, the board of directors includes 11 individuals: five tribal members, four community members and two individuals appointed by the Oregon governor.
“(The board) sat down in 1997 and came up with what they wanted to achieve and the goals for the foundation's giving,” Ferris said. “And they came up with simplicity … very basic things that with support can contribute to an improved life.”
The grant applicants are selected based on how programs align with the foundation's mission to offer assistance in youth programs, food insecurity, abuse prevention and community support.
