The week before Christmas often found the Train Man of Bend unpacking more than 60 boxes of toy trains and tracks to set up his annual display at the Downtown Bend Public Library. The display had been a holiday tradition for two decades. Michael Lavrich, a 75-year-old retired kindergarten teacher from Bend, would share his love of toy trains with young children and families.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the display was canceled last year and again this holiday season.
“I can hardly believe we are approaching Christmas because at this time of year I’m frantically getting ready for that,” Lavrich said. “It’s a much quieter Christmas season. I do miss it.”
Lavrich, who resembles Santa, with his thick white beard, long hair and wire-rimmed glasses, said he has no plans to retire despite the recent cancellations. He envisions returning when it is safe to gather inside the library’s Brooks Room. In future years, he wants to set up a larger toy train display in the new 1000,000-square-foot Central Library, which is expected to be constructed off U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Lane by 2025.
“I really do want to continue doing train shows at the library, but in the end, this is going to depend on where things go with COVID,” Lavrich said.
Tina Walker Davis, community relations coordinator for the Deschutes Public Library, said the library system would happily welcome back the Train Man. Library staff have told Lavrich they give out more library cards to people during the train show than any other time of the year.
“It will be totally up to him,” Walker Davis said. “It’s a big undertaking. We have appreciated all the time he has donated to the community and library over the years.”
It takes Lavrich five days to set up his display. He meticulously attaches tracks across tables inside the Brooks Room. When it is ready, young children watch the trains pass by at eye level and spot small toys riding in the trains, such as Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear and Garfield. The trains, some nearly 100 years old, chug along over bridges and through S-curves, but all in the same direction to avoid collisions.
The display, which celebrated its 20th year in 2019, has drawn young parents who remember seeing it when they were children.
“He has provided years of entertainment and togetherness for generations,” Walker Davis said. “This has been something people have looked forward to year after year.”
Without a display to prepare this year, Lavrich is spending time at home in Bend organizing his vast collection of toy trains and tracks and doing what he calls, “long-deferred maintenance.”
His collection features pieces mostly from the 1920s and 1930s. A few toys are older and Lavrich imagines children playing with them before going off to World War I.
In total, he owns about 100 freight cars, 30 passenger cars, more than 350 feet of track and more than 20 locomotives, with five or six running at one time at the display.
“What under your Christmas tree this year will be running 90 years from now?” Lavrich ponders. “I do have some locomotives that are 90-years-old that are still running around.”
Lavrich’s love of trains began when he was a small child growing up in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, a small town on the Ohio River. His grandfather worked on trains as a “night hostler,” shoveling coal into steam engines and filling the boilers with water.
When his parents would go out on date nights, Lavrich would ride in locomotives with his grandfather.
“My very earliest memories are from the cab of a locomotive,” Lavrich said.
At about the age of 10, Lavrich saw an impressive train set at a friend’s house. It was a standard gauge set, which is larger than others and considered a toy only for the rich when it was released for $50 in the early 1900s.
Lavrich never forgot about that standard gauge train set. Years later at 49, he spotted one while with his wife visiting the California Railroad Museum. He decided then to find one for his collection. He bought one in secret for his own 50th birthday and waited until Christmas to set it up.
“I put it around the Christmas tree that year so when my family woke up in the morning it was around the tree,” he said.
Lavrich first shared his train collection with the public in 1999. That year, the old Oregon Trunk Railway depot was moved, stone by stone, from the path of the newly constructed Bend Parkway to the Old Mill District, where it still stands today.
During the deconstruction of the depot building, crews found historic paperwork inside a small box. The paperwork was put on display inside the Deschutes Historical Museum, and Lavrich offered to loan a toy train station and locomotives to the exhibit.
The museum took down the exhibit just before Christmas, when Lavrich asked the downtown library staff across the street if they had any interest in a train display.
“We set up a display in the cases there,” Lavrich said. “I came back and the librarian said people want to see it run, so we scooted a couple tables together the first year in the children’s area and ran the trains.”
The Train Man’s display grew from small display cases to filling an entire room in the library. Lavrich is proud to have created a beloved holiday tradition.
His true motivation is watching how the children laugh and smile as the trains go by. As a former kindergarten teacher, who started his career in the 1970s on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in Montana, Lavrich is inspired by children and their joy for life.
“There’s a certain magic to the antiques and the old trains, but really it’s the kids’ energy that keeps me going and keeps me doing it,” he said.
Lavrich is disappointed to miss another year of his train show. The library shared a video online about the show this week, but it’s not the same as seeing the display in person.
Lavrich hopes people don’t forget about the Train Man show, and come back when he returns.
“I do want to keep it in the public eye,” Lavrich said. “I don’t want it to fade away.”
