The free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, the largest clinic in the region, is closed until Jan. 4, just as more people are seeking doses to help fight the new omicron variant and upcoming holiday gatherings are bringing them together.
Deschutes County health officials say the clinic is run by the Oregon Health Authority and the closure was pre-planned around Christmas and New Year’s Day. Despite the closure, officials say there are plenty of other options for people to get vaccinated over the next two weeks.
Vaccine clinics are open next week in Sisters, La Pine and Bend. Details can be found online at, www.deschutes.org/health/page/covid-19-vaccine. In addition, appointments are available at local pharmacies by visiting www.vaccines.gov and many local healthcare providers offer appointments. People are asked to call their doctor ahead for an appointment.
Everyone 16 and older who was vaccinated six or more months ago are eligible for booster shots from Pfizer or Moderna. Those who are 16 and older and were vaccinated two or more months ago are eligible for the Johnson & Johnson booster. Everyone 5 and older can start the vaccination series if they have not already.
“Omicron cases are rising across the country, so now is the best time to get boosted if you haven’t already,” said Morgan Emerson, a spokesperson for Deschutes County Health Services. “That is a great way to help protect yourself.”
Emerson said the county health department is seeing an increase in the number of people seeking vaccines due to concerns about the omicron variant.
From Dec. 6 to Dec. 18, the county tracked 1,764 vaccinations given at Deschutes County clinics. The number does not include the fairgrounds clinic, which is run by the state health authority.
Of the 1,764 vaccinations, 83 were first doses, according to the data. A total of 20 first doses were given between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, while 63 first doses were given the next week between Dec. 13 and Dec. 18.
“We saw a significant increase in the number of people coming in for first doses,” Emerson said.
Emerson said the county experienced a comparable increase in vaccinations when the delta variant arrived in Oregon earlier this year.
“We saw similar trends as delta cases increased,” Emerson said. “People decided they were ready to get vaccinated and came in for doses.”
Health officials are also encouraging people to wear face masks when near others and stay home and get tested for COVID-19 if they are feeling sick.
For any questions about the vaccine or where to get vaccinated, residents in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties can call a COVID-19 hotline at 541-699-5109. The hotline is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends.
“We are happy to help people get their first doses and also for people who are trying to make that decision, anyone is welcome to stop by a clinic or call the COVID-19 hotline,” Emerson said.
Deschutes County has the fifth highest vaccination rate in the state, with 82% of adults having at least one dose and 76% completely vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority. About 37% of adults have received a booster.
In Jefferson County, 66% of adults have at least one dose of vaccine and 61% are completely vaccinated. About 25% of adults got a booster shot.
Crook County's population 18 and older is about 63% vaccinated with at least one dose, and about 58% are fully vaccinated. About 26% got a booster.
Dr. Cynthia Maree, medical director of infectious disease and infection prevention for St. Charles Health System, said Thursday the vaccination rate is good in Deschutes County, especially among those 65 and older, but many more people need to get the booster. In addition, Maree said the rates are not high enough in younger populations and in the neighboring counties.
Maree said the health system is concerned about the potential increase in hospitalizations due to the new omicron surge.
As of Thursday, the health system has 22 COVID-19 patients, including two on ventilators in the intensive care unit. None of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are fully vaccinated.
The numbers are expected to rise in coming weeks, Maree said.
“The main concerns regarding this new variant are how transmissible it is and its ability to cause severe disease in unvaccinated and high-risk individuals,” Maree said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.