Pharmacies in Central Oregon are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible groups, according to the Deschutes County Public Health Department.
Appointments can be made at the following pharmacies:
• Albertsons/Safeway: www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
• Costco: www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html
• Healthmart: www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com/
There are not enough vaccines available to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at the pharmacies due to limited supply, according to the county health department.
Those currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon are adults 70 and older, educators and school staff and health care workers. Appointments for adults 70 and older are now full in the region.
Central Oregon residents can sign up online to be notified when they are eligible to receive the vaccine at vaccine.deschutes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.