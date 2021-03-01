The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic currently operating at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center will be temporarily replaced by the Central Oregon Sportsmen’s Show next week, though vaccinations will continue to occur in pop-up clinics around rural parts of the county.
Since Jan. 20, a portion of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center has been used to vaccinate thousands of people. But the annual Sportsmen’s Show is already booked in the area where the vaccination clinic is happening. The show takes place March 11-14.
Molly Wells Darling, the county’s deputy incident commander, said the county will not stop vaccinating people because of this, but instead will open temporary, pop-up clinics in rural and remote parts of the county, such as in La Pine.
“We will continue to provide vaccines … We’ll just be providing them in a different way,” Darling said Monday.
Wells Darling said she and her team heard about needing to find another way to do vaccinations about two or three weeks ago. Exactly how many clinics and their locations will be decided after the county learns what its vaccine allotment will be from the state on Thursday, she said.
The vaccine clinic is expected to resume at the fairgrounds the week of March 15.
But the county has received some complaints about the move, said Commissioner Phil Chang. When asked whether the commission had any part in making the decision about moving the clinic, he said the issue was never brought before commissioners in a public way.
"In an ideal world, we would have gotten to deliberate on that,” Chang said.
Chang said there are good reasons to try the pop-up clinic model. Several residents have been asking for the county to bring more vaccinations out to more rural parts of the county to serve more vulnerable residents who may have a hard time getting to the fairgrounds.
He also said he knows the fairgrounds as a department was one of the worst hit financially due to the pandemic, and understands the need to make up for lost event revenue.
In this instance, Chang said he doesn’t think “it’s a terrible thing” to do pop-up clinics because the county is receiving so few vaccines from the state. But he worries about the long term once the county begins to receive more vaccines again.
"I'm concerned we will have created an expectation to bring vaccinations to all the corners of the county and that could inhibit our ability to keep our vaccination clinic staying put at the fairgrounds," Chang said.
Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, said the fairgrounds from the start of the mass vaccination clinic has shared with public health specific dates when the fairgrounds may not be able to make accommodations unless “absolutely necessary.” He said the Sportsmen’s Show was one of those events.
Hinds said vaccination clinics remain a priority, and that the fairgrounds can work with the public health department to ensure the health and safety of the community along with working with and honoring longstanding events.
"I certainly understand the concerns, and we're very understanding of the concern for public health in our community,” Hinds said Monday. “We're proud of the role we've been able to play thus far and will continue to play, and that will always remain our priority.”
When asked whether there were any other future events that could result in moving the vaccination clinic, Hinds said the fairgrounds was working with public health to accommodate clinics to the “utmost extent possible into the future.”
