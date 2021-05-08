Central Oregon residents who already received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, but need a second dose, will have several opportunities at the mass vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.
The vaccination clinic is offering a variety of walk-in appointments for second doses through May 28. Second dose walk-ins will be welcomed at the following times:
- Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to noon for the Moderna vaccine
- Thursday, May 13, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. for the Moderna vaccine
- Friday, May 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine
Pfizer doses must be at least 21 days apart and Moderna doses must be at least 28 days apart. Residents arriving for a walk-in appointment will be required to bring their vaccination card or proof from their first-dose appointment. The vaccine is free and no identification is needed.
As of Friday, first-dose vaccine appointments are no longer available at the mass vaccination clinic in Redmond.
Those in need of a first dose can find information at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. Appointments may also be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.
Several primary care providers, urgent care locations, pharmacies and pop-up clinics are offering the vaccine.
Fred Meyer pharmacies also offer appointments in Bend and Redmond. For information, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
